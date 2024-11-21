Keira Knightley turns up the action in trailer to Netflix spy series 'Black Doves'

Keira Knightley gets back to action in the new trailer for Black Doves, a six-part spy thriller set at Christmas and bound for Netflix on Dec. 5.

Knightley co-stars with Ben Whishaw in the spy series, in which she plays Heleb Webb, "a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy," according to the streamer.

She's been passing her politician husband's secrets to her spy organization, called the Black Doves, for a decade, but when her secret lover, Jason, is assassinated, she's teamed up with Wishaw's assassin, Sam, to uncover the truth.

"As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why," Netflix continues. "Together they uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis."

Knightley's character is shown taking out enemies hand-to-hand and leaping from an exploding building. She later looks shocked when a mysterious voice over the phone reveals her cover is blown, meaning her family is in danger.

The series will also star Sarah Lancashire, Ella Lily Hyland and Andrew Buchan.

