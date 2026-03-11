Kate Winslet in talks to join 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum': Report

Kate Winslet might just be making her way to The Shire.

The Oscar winner is in talks to star as the female lead in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Deadline reports. The specific role she would play has not been revealed.

Warner Bros. Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

The upcoming film is set to debut in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct it.

Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also shared a joint statement.

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker - Gollum!" they said.

Sir Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf the Grey in the original trilogy, revealed details about the upcoming film at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in August 2025.

"I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum," McKellen said.

"I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf," McKellen said. "Apart from that, my lips are sealed!"

