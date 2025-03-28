'Justice continues to stand': Family reacts after Selena's killer is denied parole

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Saldivar was convinced and sentenced to life in prison in 1995. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Her official eligibility date was March 30, but the Board's decision was announced Thursday. The next review is set for 2030.

In its decision, the Board stated that the nature of Saldivar's offense indicated "a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others." The Board therefore ruled that Saldivar "poses a continuing threat to public safety."

Days before the murder, Saldivar, the former president of Selena's fan club, had been fired by the singer and her husband over allegations that she was stealing money from them. Known as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was 23 years old when she was killed. Her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Selena's life inspired the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as a 2020 Netflix series. Selena Gomez was named after her.

In a statement on the singer's official Instagram, Selena's family said they were grateful for the Board's decision, saying that it "reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon."



"Selena's legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration," the statement continued. "She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. ... [W]e remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves."

The message also thanked Selena's fans "their unwavering support throughout the years."

