Jurassic World: Rebirth dino-soars to top of the box office

Universal Pictures
By Josh Johnson

Jurassic World: Rebirth held dominion over the July 4th box office.

The seventh movie in the dinosaur franchise -- and fourth since it rebranded from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World -- debuted at #1 with a total $91.5 million over the holiday weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

The #2 spot when to the racing drama F1: The Movie, which added $26.06 million in its second weekend following its #1 debut. Another former #1, the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, took #3 with an additional $11 million.

Elio and 28 Years Later rounded out the top five, with $5.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth - $91.5 million
2. F1: The Movie - $26.06 million
3. How to Train Your Dragon -- $11 million
4. Elio - $5.7 million
5. 28 Years Later - $4.6 million
6. M3GAN 2.0 -- $3.8 million
7. Lilo & Stitch -- $3.8 million
8. Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning -- $3.28 million
9. Materialists -- $1.347 million
10. Ballerina -- $725,000

