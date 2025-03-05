Julia Schlaepfer on being Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren's daughter-in-law in '1923'

The Dutton family is facing new challenges in season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the Western drama series, which drops new episodes every week on Paramount+. Julia Schlaepfer co-stars as Alexandra, daughter-in-law to Ford's Jacob Dutton and Mirren's Cara Dutton.

Schlaepfer told ABC Audio that it's "unbelievable" to work with both Ford and Mirren.

"As an actor, that's the dream. To be able to just be around these people, let alone develop relationships with them off set," Schlaepfer said. "I'm one lucky girl, that's for sure. I feel so honored. They are the coolest people in the world, and I can't believe the company I'm in, I really cannot."

Ford, in particular, "has the best sense of humor," Schlaepfer said.

"He asked me for my autograph once, and then I gave it to him and he curled it up into a ball and threw it in the trash," she continued. "I love him. That's who he is. He's the funniest person alive. It's so much fun. I have the best time with them."

After Alexandra was separated from her husband Spencer, played by Brandon Sklenar, last season, she's spent the beginning of season 2 finding her way home to him. Schlaepfer thinks Alex's journey is beautiful.

"She made a choice to leave her family behind, and leave that kind of caged life behind and follow her heart. And she made a commitment. She's a married woman, and she chose this. She chose this life. And she loves Spencer so much," Schlaepfer said. "It just drives her all the way there. There is nothing that she wouldn't do to be reunited with the people that she loves."

