Jimmy Fallon announces 'Tonightmares', a haunted maze at NYC's Rockefeller Center

On the Tonight Show Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon announced that New York City's Rockefeller Center, where he shoots his show, will soon showcase his nightmares.

On select nights starting Sept. 20 and running through Oct. 31, Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares will be a 10-room, horror-themed maze based on Fallon's own "deepest, darkest nightmares," he said on the show.

"I'm not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But ... it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert," Fallon said in the announcement.

Its website, where you can sign up to get on a wait-list, promises "an unforgettable night of fright and thrills."

It calls the attraction "Perfect for groups of friends and family seeking a truly unique adventure in New York" and "the ultimate labyrinth of fear you don't want to miss."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 22.

Fallon, who pointed out that he is a New York Times bestselling author, also announced a new book, Five More Sleeps 'Til Halloween. "It is about a boy and his dog who are excited for Halloween, and can't sleep," he said. It comes out Sept. 3.

