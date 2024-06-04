Jeremy Renner reveals another big reason he turned down 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Jeremy Renner recently told Collider being away from his daughter, Ava, was the reason he turned down reappearing as William Brandt for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but he just revealed there was another big reason.

In short, it was self-preservation -- at least for his character.

"I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, 'No, you don't get to do that,'" Renner just told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"You're not going to drag me over there and just kill my character, like get out of here," Renner laughed. "If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right."

To Collider, he said he'd be open to returning to the franchise in the future now that his daughter is older, saying, "I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt."

To the podcast, Renner called Tom Cruise an inspiration for him, and revealed that one of the doctors who helped with Cruise's speedy recovery after he shattered his ankle on a Fallout stunt actually helped him bounce back from his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023.

