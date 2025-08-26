Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.
"I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce," White tells The Associated Press. "There was a leap of faith that we were all taking."
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.
