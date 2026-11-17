Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence attend the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' on Nov. 16, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images)

Katniss and Peeta are so back.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited on the red carpet in New York City on Monday for the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This reunion came 14 years after the release of the first movie in the franchise, The Hunger Games, in 2012.

Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen while Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games films.

They weren't the only original cast members who showed up to support the new film. Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Amandla Stenberg and Willow Shields were also in attendance at the premiere. They were joined on the red carpet by Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, the stars of the previous Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Lawrence confirmed in October that she was reprising her role as Katniss in Sunrise on the Reaping. She said on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that it felt "unbelievable" and "so beautiful" to be back on set with familiar co-stars and crew members.

"It was the same camera guys, the same [assistant director] who I've worked with a million times too, 'cause I love him, and Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson], and it was so emotional," Lawrence said at the time.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows a teenage Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he faces the 50th annual Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell. The character was originally played by Harrelson in the original franchise.

The movie's plot takes place 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games and brings moviegoers back into the world of Panem.

Other stars in the new movie include Mckenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Whitney Peak.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the book by author Suzanne Collins. It releases in theaters on Nov. 20.

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