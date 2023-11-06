Jason Momoa returning to 'SNL' on November 18 with Tate McRae

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

Aquaman franchise star Jason Momoa is returning to the Saturday Night Live stage on November 18.

The sketch show made the announcement Monday morning, adding that Tate McRae will be the musical guest.

It was previously announced that Momoa's Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet will host the show on November 11, with musical guest boygenius.

The November 18 show will be Momoa's second time hosting the show, timed for the release of his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 20. He previously hosted in 2018, and cameoed in a sketch in 2019 when Chance the Rapper was host and musical guest.

It will be Tate's first time appearing on the show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

