Jason Issacs reveals who he wants to play Lucius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter' series

Jason Issacs is passing his wand over to another wizard.

The actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has a specific actor in mind to take over the role for the upcoming HBO TV series. In fact, Issacs would like to see the role gender-swapped, he told Variety in a recent interview.

"Meryl Streep," Issacs said when asked who he would cast in the part. "She can do anything, that woman. There's literally no limit to what she can do."

As for any advice for those entering the Wizarding World, Issacs said he doesn't have any to give.

"I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me," Issacs said.

HBO announced in June 2024 that Francesca Gardiner will serve as the series' showrunner, while Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct episodes. The network also released an official synopsis for the show at that time.

The show "will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling," the synopsis reads. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

