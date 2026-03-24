Jason Bateman, David Harbour unpack Clark and Floyd's relationship in 'DTF St. Louis'

(SPOILER ALERT) We're over halfway through HBO's miniseries DTF St. Louis, and the twists don't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

By the end of episode 4, which aired Sunday on HBO, Floyd (David Harbour) has passed his physical, and his best friend Clark (Jason Bateman) and wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini), have successfully gotten him life insurance.

One of the key parts of this episode is the bromance between Clark and Floyd. Despite Clark having an affair with Carol, the show takes great pains to show that the men genuinely care for each other. In fact, Clark says that he loves Floyd. Are we to take this as just friendship, or perhaps something more? Bateman told ABC Audio this is a question that will be answered throughout the rest of the season.

"He's in a place in his life where he's open to anything and everything that will provide him a more fulsome life. Something that just feels a little bit more involved than what he's been in," Bateman said. "It's a dangerous place for anyone to be in if you don't have the skills to recognize bad coming."

Bateman continued, saying that Clark is "very trusting and he's open and he is very desperate, and those are the ingredients for a compelling show."

As for what that means for Clark and Floyd's relationship, Bateman said, "The Floyd relationship is something that is really fulfilling for him. Where that goes you'll have to see, but he's open to any direction."



Harbour also gave a tease for what fans can expect from the characters in the show's final episodes.

"There's a lot of stuff in those last three episodes between me and Clark that is very special. They're my favorite stuff in the series," Harbour said. "It's very complex and dense."

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