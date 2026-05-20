James Lafferty says he'll do 'Dancing with the Stars' under one condition: 'I'm down'

James Lafferty visits the Empire State Building on May 13, 2026, in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

James Lafferty is open to competing on Dancing with the Stars. That is, under one condition.

The One Tree Hill star said in a recent TikTok that if his series Everyone Is Doing Great reaches the most-watched chart on Netflix, he will lace up his dancing shoes and compete on season 35 of the reality competition show.

"I've been thinking a lot about this and I'm going to do it. Yeah, I'm going to do Dancing with the Stars. I'm down," Lafferty said. "I have one condition: that Everyone Is Doing Great makes the top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S."

The actor told his fans, "How do we make that happen? We watch the show. We finish the show. We tell friends about the show. Most importantly, we hit the double thumbs-up on the show page on Netflix. I think if enough people do those things, or some of those things, we can make this happen."

Everyone Is Doing Great is a comedy series Lafferty created with his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti. Netflix acquired the global rights to the show in 2026 and released its first two seasons on May 11.

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa shared his thoughts on the possible casting, commenting, "he's hot im down." Lafferty responded by saying Sosa is "very kind" and that he's "not so bad yourself."

While Lafferty is looking to get a third season of Everyone Is Doing Great, he says he's also really interested in competing on DWTS.

"I want both things to happen because I am a terrible dancer and I've always wanted to fix that and I think Ezra can help me," Lafferty said. "I think everybody wins here."

Dancing with the Stars season 35 currently has three contestants confirmed: Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

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