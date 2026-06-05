Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. to star in 'The Cable Guy' comedy pilot for Hulu

Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. arrive at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's 'Let's Be Cops' at the Cinerama Dome on Aug. 7, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are reuniting for a brand-new comedy series.

The New Girl co-stars are set to lead a currently untitled comedy pilot for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed. The pilot will be inspired by the Jim Carrey movie The Cable Guy. Both Johnson and Wayans will star in and executive produce the project, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

"In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans Jr.) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot," according to the project's logline. "The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing…until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship."

The pilot episode is written by It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Rob Rosell, as well as Cobra Kai's Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas.

ABC Audio understands that the series won't be a remake of the original film and instead will be inspired by it. Its creators are big fans of the movie and want to honor the film instead of remaking it, akin to what the Fargo TV series did.

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