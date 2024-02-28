Jake Gyllenhaal insists 'Road House' remake was always meant to stream on Prime Video

A little more than a month after Road House remake director Doug Liman said he "signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM" only to have it instead head exclusively to streaming on Prime Video, the movie's star, Jake Gyllenhaal, is weighing in.

Liman stated in an editorial to Deadline he was protesting the movie's theatrical bow at SXSW over the move away from theaters.

But Road House's star now tells Total Film, "I adore Doug's tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases. But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming."

While describing himself as a "deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release," Jake says he has "also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved."

He expresses, "If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms," insisting, "I also do really embrace the streaming world."

Gyllenhaal continues, "I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we're living in a world that's changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they're made."

