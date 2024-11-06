Jack Black plays a "diabolical but fun" Satan in Farrelly Brothers Christmas comedy 'Dear Santa'

Peter and Bobby Farrelly exploded on the comedy scene with 1994's hit Dumb and Dumber, and also scored with 1996's Kingpin and 1998's There's Something About Mary, but they haven't made a movie together since the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To.

In the interim, Peter Farrelly became an Oscar winner thanks to the 2018 drama Green Book, but as the pair tell Entertainment Weekly, they're back to the funny with the Jack Black Christmas comedy Dear Santa.

The magazine has a first look at the project, which centers on a kid (Robert Timothy Smith) who desperately wants to prove to his friends that Santa is real, so he writes a letter to the big guy -- except he misspells Santa as "Satan."

Enter Jack Black as the latter, who is so flattered he got a letter that he shows up instead. Bobby Farrelly says reuniting with their Shallow Hal star was a no-brainer. Explaining his Satan is "diabolical, but in a fun way," Bobby says, "there's a little bit of mischievous to him at all times, but he's eminently likable, and that's just Jack."

He adds, "We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that. We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate [balance] of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy."

The Farrelly brothers explained their idea for the film goes back more than 15 years, and they credited Loudermilk writer Ricky Blitt with breathing new life into the project, which Peter co-wrote, and Bobby directed.

Dear Santa hits Paramount+ and digital platforms on Nov. 25.

