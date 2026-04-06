Jaafar Jackson says he's excited for people to watch 'Michael,' get a better understanding of the King of Pop

Jaafar Jackson stars in the upcoming biopic Michael as Michael Jackson alongside Colman Domingo as his father, Joseph Jackson. Reflecting on their first meeting, Jaafar described what it was like to connect on set.

"I remember seeing Colman for the first time when I was at the Sony stages," he told Miles Teller in a chat for Interview Magazine. "[H]e came and visited while I was on stage rehearsing. He was just standing on the side of the stage looking at me, but I didn't know."

Afterward, “He walked up to me and we just hugged,” Jaafar recalled. “I really felt that love and protection from Colman throughout the entire shoot.”

"It was crazy for me to see him bring Joseph [Jackson] to life. He was so locked in, and we weren’t even rolling," he added, noting that memories of his grandfather came to mind during filming.

He also described it as “very emotional” watching Nia Long portray his grandmother Katherine Jackson, and displaying "that love and that passion and those little subtleties that really make her who she is."

Jaafar revealed it took him a year to tell his family about landing the role. While his mother was blown away, his father, Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, has yet to watch the film.

As for his own thoughts on his performance, Jaafar admitted he questioned some scenes but ultimately felt proud and continues to "find new things to appreciate."

With the film coming out April 24, he said he's most excited for audiences to see a more human side of Michael.

"A lot of people are familiar with the iconic moments, but there’s a whole emotional layer that hasn’t ever really been seen," Jaafar said. "I feel like people will understand him a lot more."

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