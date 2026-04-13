It's a-﻿'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026

Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.' (Nintendo, Illumination)
By Josh Johnson

The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year's previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $69 million
2. Project Hail Mary -- $24.58 million
3. The Drama -- $8.707 million
4. You, Me & Tuscany -- $8 million
5. Hoppers -- $4.1 million
6. BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING -- $2.44 million
7. Faces of Death -- $1.7 million
8. Exit 8 -- $1.405 million
9. A Great Awakening -- $1.271 million
10. Reminders of Him -- $1 million

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