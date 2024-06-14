'Inside Out 2' sets 2024 preview screening record

After some high-profile stumbles at the box office, Disney/Pixar must have a very good feeling about its literally emotions-packed Inside Out 2.

According to Variety, the movie made $13 million from Thursday night sneak previews alone — the highest number for sneaks screenings for any 2024 release so far.

The film, which stars the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Liza (LEE-zah) Lapira, officially opens Friday.

Comparing it to other Disney movies' sneak preview earnings, the trade reports Inside Out 2's strong opening outpaced those of 2023's The Little Mermaid ($10.3 million) and 2019's Toy Story 4 ($12 million).

