"I'm finally startin' to feel like myself": "Thankful" Jamie Foxx updates fans following "dark journey" of health scare

By Stephen Iervolino

In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, August 16, Jamie Foxx updated fans about his recovery from the still-undisclosed health scare that left him hospitalized in April.

Captioning a photo of himself wearing tinted aviator glasses and a crocheted bucket hat and holding a pair of red Crocs, the Oscar-winner began, "You’re lookin at a man who is thankful."

Foxs noted that he's "finally startin to feel like myself," saying of the health complication that sidelined him, "It’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light…"

The They Cloned Tyrone star added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers … I have a lot of people to thank." He continued, "u just don't know how much it meant … I will be thanking all of you personally … and if you didn't know … GOD IS GOOD … all day every day."

Jamie closed with the hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter, and #nobaddays.

The first message of support in the comments came from none other than Jeremy Renner, who bounced back from a near-fatal snowplow accident in January. "Bless you my friend !!!," Renner wrote, adding a pair of heart emojis.

Foxx's update was liked more than 373,000 times, with supportive comments from fans and stars including Tamar Braxton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

