Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and more to compete on 'Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars'

An all-star group of some of the smartest celebrities is coming to compete in Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

Ken Jennings is set to host the quiz show featuring Hollywood's finest, who will compete for $1 million for a charity of their choice. It will premiere on ABC March 13 and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The lineup of celebrities includes all three of the prior Celebrity Jeopardy! champions, including season 1 winner Ike Barinholtz, season 2 winner Lisa Ann Walter and season 3 winner W. Kamau Bell. They will all attempt to defend their titles against 18 other celebrities, although the three champions will be seeded directly into the tournament's semifinals.

The other celebrities competing are Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber and Roy Wood Jr.

There will be 10 hourlong episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, which include six quarterfinal episodes, three semifinal episodes and one finale.

