Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for 'Hijack' season 2

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it's not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

"I'm hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn't mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully," Idris said. "I've been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way."

Idris also said he's considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces "with heads of states and ministers."

"As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge," he said, according to Daily Mail. "There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it's politics or sport. It's about humans."

"I'd like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I've been doing and some of the activism work," he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when "a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives," according to a press release. "Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster." The trailer is now available on YouTube.

