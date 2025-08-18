Ian McKellen says Gandalf and Frodo will appear in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.' (New Line/WireImage via Getty Images)

Some familiar faces may just be headed back to Middle-earth.

Sir Ian McKellen has revealed new details about the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The actor, who played Gandalf the Grey in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy, spoke about the new film while on stage at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London on Sunday.

"I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum," McKellen said.

McKellen also shared a couple of new details regarding who will appear in the movie.

"I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf," McKellen said. "Apart from that, my lips are sealed!"

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm these new details.

While McKellen said Gandalf and Frodo would return in the film, he did not say if he or Elijah Wood would reprise their respective roles.

Andy Serkis is set to direct and star in the film based on the character he portrayed throughout the original franchise. The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is set to produce this new live-action film.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to release in December 2027.

