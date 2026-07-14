'Hotel Transylvania 5' headed to theaters in fall 2027

Selena Gomez at the premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania' at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival held at The Princess Whales Theatre on Sept. 8, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. (Eric Charbonneau/WireImage via Getty Images)

A new Hotel Transylvania film is headed to theaters.

Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon MGM Studios are set to release the fifth film in the animated franchise, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, in theaters on Oct. 8, 2027.

"Drac has happily settled into retirement while Mavis takes the reins of the legendary monster hotel. But when a series of spooky and unexplained happenings sends chills through the resort, the Drac Pack embarks on its most spellbinding adventure yet: uncovering the mystery behind The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania," according to the new film's official description.

Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins are set to direct the film while Lawrence Jonas will produce it. Additionally, Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca are set to executive produce.

"From the beginning, Hotel Transylvania has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family," Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, the presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said. "These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation's storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy. With this next installment, we're honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love."

Courtenay Valenti, the head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, said Hotel Transylvania is "one of those rare franchises that has become a beloved tradition for families around the world."



"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the Drac Pack back to the big screen and continue this legacy of inventive, character-driven storytelling that audiences have embraced for over a decade," Valenti continued.

Hotel Transylvania premiered to theaters in 2012. It featured the voices of Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg and spawned three previous sequels, two of which debuted in theaters. The fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, premiered to Prime Video in 2022.

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