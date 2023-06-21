'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' drops final season teaser trailer

Disney/Natalie Cass

By Mary Pat Thompson

Step into the future, but hold on to High School Musical.

Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Wednesday, June 21.

Along with the trailer came the announcement that season 4 will be the last. It will debut on August 9, and it’s bringing back a bunch of familiar faces.

"Folks, we're getting the whole gang back together," Bart Johnson proclaims to bleachers filled with East High students in the new trailer.

Johnson, who played Coach Bolton in the original High School Musical trilogy, will be portraying himself this season, alongside other returning original cast members Corbin BleuMonique ColemanLucas Grabeel and Alyson Reed.

Season 4 will follow Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie) and the gang as a fictional High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie shoots at East High during their school year. As if that wasn't meta enough, the school's drama department is also putting on High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

"This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids," series creator Tim Federle told The Hollywood Reporter. "I can't wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

