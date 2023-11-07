Gwyneth Paltrow names the actor who could get her back on the big screen

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

By Danielle Long and Stephen Iervolino

These days, Gwyneth Paltrow has traded acting for running her lifestyle brand Goop, but she says there is one actor who would get her back on the screen.

"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job," the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight while at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6. "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back."

"You know, to some degree," added Paltrow, who was honored for her company at the awards.

Paltrow and Downey Jr. have collaborated on numerous films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her playing Pepper Potts to his Tony Stark/Iron Man, starting with the 2008 blockbuster about the hero, as well as several ensemble Avengers movies, and the Spider-Man films fronted by Tom Holland.

She was in so many Marvel movies, in fact, that she famously forgot in which ones she appeared.

Incidentally, Paltrow's comments come in the wake of a Variety story that rumored Marvel Studios was looking for a way to bring the original Avengers -- including Downey's character, who perished at the climax of Avengers: Endgame -- back to theaters.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

