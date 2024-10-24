'Golden Bachelorette' recap: Joan Vassos makes a big decision after hometowns

This week on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos left Malibu, California, for hometown dates.

Vassos was introduced to the families of each of the remaining men, Guy, Pascal, Jordan and Chock, and was shown around each of their hometowns.

Vassos' first hometown date was with Guy in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. They cruised Lake Tahoe on a boat, after which Vassos met his family, who told her that she "fit right in" with them.

At the end of their date, Guy told Vassos that he'd "fallen" for her "big time," and that he could "envision time together in the future."

Vassos then made her way to Chicago for the first of two hometown dates. Her first date in the Windy City was with Pascal, who took her to his salon and introduced her to his son Maxim and daughter Natalie. Like Guy's family, they said they were able to see a future with Joan joining their family, sharing that she already "feels like family."

Her next date with Jordan in Chicago was spent eating deep dish pizza and rainbow cake. But it was during her meeting with his family that she candidly told Jordan's daughters that she wasn't sure if Jordan was as committed as the other men, leaving her to question whether she should "take a leap of faith" with him.

During Vassos' final hometown date with Chock in Wichita, Kansas, she was welcomed with open arms by many from Chock's family during a gathering to honor Chock's late mother.

When Chock learned about his mother's death in an earlier episode, he rushed home to be with his family, but came back to continue his journey with Vassos. She told his kids, Taylor and Tyler, how she admired that he put his family first in that moment. Like Guy, Chock told Vassos that he was "falling in love" and asked her to promise him not to break his heart.

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Vassos told Golden Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer that out of all the men, she possibly had the "deepest connection" with Chock.

She also told him about how "worried" she was that Pascal and Jordan weren't ready for a relationship.

In the end, Vassos said goodbye to Jordan.

Here's who's going to Tahiti for fantasy suite dates next week:

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

