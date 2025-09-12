Fun facts about Irish singer-songwriter, Niall Horan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Niall Horan performs onstage during Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Capitol Congress premiering new music and projects for industry and media on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

In honor of Niall Horan turning 32 on September 13, 1993 here are a few facts you may have not known about him.

Kay Perry is a huge fan of Niall’s and congratulated him on his group’s success in the US via Twitter:

Not only is he a talented singer, but he is also very talented on the guitar.

Speaking of other talents, Niall is also an extremely talented golfer and founded his own golf management company, Modest! Golf. The company is dedicated to increasing diversity in the sport, especially by inspiring women players and helping young talent flourish in the golf industry.

He says if he hasn’t been in music he would have loved to have been a golfer.

In 2015 he even caddied for Rory Mcllory at The Masters!

His biggest inspiration in the music industry is Michael Buble

Can't believe I met michael buble today.. Nearly died — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 25, 2010

Since moving on from One Direction, Niall has released three successful solo albums - “Flicker” (2017), “Heartbreak Weather” (2020), and“The Show” (2023).

Here are 32 photos of Niall over the years to celebrate his 32nd birthday!