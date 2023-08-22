"'Frasier' has reentered the building": Reboot will kick off October 12 on Paramount+

With a video set to Kelsey Grammer singing a special version of Frasier's quirky theme song "Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs," Paramount+ revealed on Tuesday, August 22, that the show's anticipated return will start with a two-episode premiere on October 12.

The new show will run ten episodes, with installments dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The first two episodes will also air back to back on the CBS network on Oct. 17, beginning at 9:15 pm ET.

The video is a callback to the original's title sequence, showing an animated line drawing of the Seattle skyline before it flows into a caricature of Grammer and the words, "No more calls, all new hang-ups."

It also flows into a sketch of that tossed salad and scrambled eggs before becoming a mug of beer —a la Cheers — as the words, "Oh what fresh start is this?" appear.

As the song finishes, Grammer closes with, "Frasier has reentered the building," and the new show's logo appears, with Boston's skyline in place of Seattle's.

According to the streamer, the new show will see Dr. Frasier Crane returning to his old Cheers stomping grounds of Boston, "with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill."

The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier and Lilith's son Freddy and Jess Salgueiro as his roommate Eve; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's college buddy-turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague, and Anders Keith, playing Frasier's nephew David.

Also confirmed to appear will be original cast members Bebe Neuwirth, reprising as Frasier's icy ex Dr. Lilith Sternin; Jane Leeves as Daphne and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

