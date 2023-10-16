Former Batman Ben Affleck to be honored at Gotham Awards

"Batman to be honored at Gotham Awards" may sound like a headline from a comic book movie, but the guy who played the Caped Crusader, Ben Affleck, is actually going to share an honor from the real-life New York City event on Monday, November 27.

ABC Audio has confirmed the actor, director and Oscar winner's film Air will be presented with the Gotham Awards' inaugural Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute, which recognizes "cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing those icon's stories to life."

The film honored an icon, Michael Jordan, and centered on his revolutionary partnership with Nike that birthed the legendary Air Jordan sneaker. The people who brought both the movie and the iconic kicks to life will be saluted.

Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, noted in the announcement, "Both gripping and hilarious, Air is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives."

He continued, "By capturing the dramatic story behind the most monumental partnership in the history of sports marketing, the film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks."

The nominations for the 33rd annual Gotham Awards will be announced October 24.

