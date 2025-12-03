The final countdown: CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown ending this month

It’s the end of the road for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. TV’s most famous Country music video countdown show is ending after 10+ years of being on CMT every Saturday and Sunday morning. The decision to end the show comes during a time of big changes for CMT’s parent company, Paramount Global.
No official date for the show’s final episode has been announced, but if tradition holds, the last episode would take place the weekend of December 26th.
A Thousand Horses
Ashley Cooke
Ashley McBryde (2x)
Bailey Zimmerman (5x)
Bebe Rexha
Billy Currington (2x)
Blake Shelton (15x)
Brad Paisley (5x)
Brantley Gilbert (2x)
Brett Eldredge (8x)
Brett Young (6x)
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Cam
Canaan Smith
Carly Pearce (6x)
Carrie Underwood (14x)
Chase Rice (2x)
Chayce Beckham
Chris Janson (5x)
Chris Lane (3x)
Chris Stapleton
Chris Young (8x)
Cody Johnson (5x)
Cole Swindell (12x)
Corey Kent
Dan + Shay (11x)
Darius Rucker (5x)
Dasha
David Nail
Dierks Bentley (12x)
Drew Baldridge
Dustin Lynch (8x)
Dylan Marlowe
Dylan Scott (5x)
Eli Young Band
Ella Langley (2x)
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Eric Church (9x)
Florida Georgia Line (15x)
Frankie Ballard (2x)
Gabby Barrett (3x)
Gary Allan
George Birge (2x)
Granger Smith
HARDY (3x)
Hunter Hayes (2x)
Ingrid Andress (2x)
Jackson Dean (2x)
Jake Owen (5x)
Jameson Rodgers
Jason Aldean (21x)
Jelly Roll (3x)
Jerrod Niemann
Jimmie Allen (4x)
Joe Nichols
John Morgan
Jon Pardi (6x)
Jordan Davis (10x)
Josh Ross
Justin Moore (7x)
Kacey Musgraves (2x)
Kane Brown (13x)
Keith Urban (12x)
Kelsea Ballerini (9x)
Kenny Chesney (10x)
Kip Moore (3x)
Koe Wetzel
Lady A (6x)
Lainey Wilson (5x)
LANco
Lauren Alaina
Lee Brice (6x)
Little Big Town (4x)
LOCASH
Luke Bryan (23x)
Luke Combs (16x)
Maddie & Tae (2x)
Marren Morris (7x)
Matt Stell
Megan Moroney (2x)
Michael Ray (4x)
Midland
Miranda Lambert (6x)
Mitchell Tenpenny (2x)
Morgan Evans
Morgan Wallen (8x)
Nate Smith (3x)
Niko Moon
Old Dominion (9x)
Parker McCollum (4x)
Parmalee (4x)
Post Malone (3x)
Randy Houser (4x)
Rascal Flatts (2x)
Riley Green (2x)
Russell Dickerson (6x)
Ryan Hurd
Sam Hunt (9x)
Scotty McCreery (8x)
Shaboozey (2x)
Taylor Swift
Tenille Arts
The Band Perry (2x)
Thomas Rhett (17x)
Thompson Square
Tim McGraw (10x)
Travis Denning
Tucker Wetmore
Tyler Farr (2x)
Tyler Hubbard (4x)
Walker Hayes (2x)
Warren Zeiders
Zac Brown Band (5x)