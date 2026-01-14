Everything you need to know about this year’s Rock The Country music festivals This year, 8 events are happening across the country

This week, organizers from the annual Rock The Country music festivals announced the lineups and dates for all 8 of their 2026 music festivals. Here are all the details on each event:

Dates: May 1st and 2nd

May 1st and 2nd Location: Austin County Fairgrounds - Bellville, TX

Austin County Fairgrounds - Bellville, TX Lineup

May 1st



Jason Aldean





Ella Langley





Chase Matthew





Shenandoah





Josh Meloy





Josh Ward





Gannon Fremin & CCREV





Gracee Shriver





Tommy Acker



May 2nd



Kid Rock





Brantley Gilbert





Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners





Diamond Rio





Tanner Usrey





Logan Ryan Band





Jackson Wendell





Connor Hicks





Callie Prince

Dates: May 29th and 30th

May 29th and 30th Location: Ottawa Farms - Ottawa Farms, GA

Ottawa Farms - Ottawa Farms, GA Lineup

May 29th



Kid Rock





Miranda Lambert





Ian Munsick





Shenandoah





Mackenzie Carpenter





Jon Langston





Eddie and the Getaway





Kasey Tyndall





Connor Hicks



May 30th



Jelly Roll





Treaty Oak Revival





Josh Turner





Tyler Braden





Cole Goodwin





Carter Faith





Jay Webb





Landon Smith





Averie Bielski

Dates: June 27th and 28th

June 27th and 28th Location: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, SD

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, SD Lineup

June 27th



Kid Rock





Treaty Oak Revival





Chris Janson





Uncle Kracker





Colt Ford





Demun Jones





Sadie Bass





Colton Bowlin





Tyler Halverson



June 28th



Headliner TBA





Brantley Gilbert





The Marshall Tucker Band





Ashley Cooke





Austin Snell





Atlus





Shaylen





Allie Colleen





Connor Hicks

Dates: July 10th and 11th

July 10th and 11th Location: Boyd County Fairgrounds - Ashland, KY

Boyd County Fairgrounds - Ashland, KY Lineup

July 10th



Jelly Roll





Lynyrd Skynyrd





Brantley Gilbert





Austin Snell





501Bryze





Demun Jones





The Jack Wharff Band





CieraTheRapper





Connor Hicks



July 11th



Riley Green





Gavid Adcock





Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners





Lauren Alaina





Dillion Carmichael





Jay Webb





Colton Bowlin





Jesse Howard





Paxton Peay

Dates: July 25th and 26th

July 25th and 26th Location: Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center - Anderson, SC

Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center - Anderson, SC Lineup

July 25th



Creed





Brantley Gilbert





Gretchen Wilson





Morgan Wade





Lakeview





Hayden Blount





Highway Home





Connor Hicks





Mac Hankins and the Moonlighters



July 26th



Shinedown





Ludacris





Parmalee





Chase Matthew





Fox N’ Vead





Neon Union





Bottomland





Eddie and the Getaway





Kenny Whitmire

Dates: August 8th and 9th

August 8th and 9th Location: Barry Expo Center - Hastings, MI

Barry Expo Center - Hastings, MI Lineup

August 8th



Kid Rock





Brantley Gilbert





Ashley Cooke





Uncle Kracker





Cole Goodwin





Demun Jones





Sons Of Habit





Ava Hall





Connor Hicks



August 9th



Jason Aldean





Treaty Oak Revival





Chase Mattew





Shenandoah





The Creekers





Danny Worsnop





Sadie Mass





Colton Bowlin





Scott Wolverton

Dates: August 28th and 29th

August 28th and 29th Location: Florida Horse Park - Ocala, FL

Florida Horse Park - Ocala, FL Lineup

August 28th



Brooks & Dunn





Artist TBA





Lauren Alaina





Shenandoah





McCoy Moore





Dalton Davis





Sadie Bass





Connor Hicks





Emmy Moyen



August 29th



Blake Shelton





Artist TBA





Ludacris





Mark Chesnutt





Fox N’ Vead





Ashland Craft





Joe Jordan





Kenny Whitmire





Callie Prince

Dates: September 11th and 12th

September 11th and 12th Location: Erie County Fairgrounds - Hamburg, NY

Erie County Fairgrounds - Hamburg, NY Lineup

September 11th



Headliner TBA





Hank Williams Jr





Chris Janson





Shenandoah





Cole Goodwin





The Jack Wharff Band





Dalton Davis





Connor Hicks





Emmy Moyen



September 12th



Kid Rock





Gavin Adcock





Nelly





Josh Ross





Sadie Bass





Sons Of Habit





Joe Jordan





Kenny Whitmire





Callie Prince

