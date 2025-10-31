Everything you need to know about the 2026 GRAMMYs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter (C) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, one of music’s biggest nights, is a few months away still, but the nominations will be announced November 7th via a livestream starting at 11am EST. — The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, one of music’s biggest nights, is a few months away still, but the nominations will be announced November 7th via a livestream starting at 11am EST.

The presenters include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Brandi Carlile, Doechii, and more!

Before The Grammys air on February 1, here is everything you need to know.

Who votes for the 2026 GRAMMYs?

Each year, GRAMMY winners and GRAMMY nominees are determined as voted by the Recording Academy’s Voting membership, which is composed of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers. Only Recording Academy Voting Members can vote.

Learn more about our GRAMMY Awards voting process and the full GRAMMY Awards process.

2026 GRAMMYs: Key Dates

Here is a list of all the key dates for the 2026 GRAMMYs:

Aug. 31, 2024 – Aug. 30, 2025

Product Eligibility Period

Only music and works released between these dates will be eligible to qualify for GRAMMY consideration at the 2026 GRAMMYs.

July 7, 2025 – Aug. 22, 2025

Media Company Registration Period

Media companies must apply for registration with the Recording Academy to submit recordings.

July 16, 2025 – Aug. 29, 2025

Online Entry Period

All eligible recordings must be entered prior to the close of the Online Entry Period, regardless of the public release date.

Oct. 3, 2025 – Oct. 15, 2025

First Round Voting

First Round Voting determines all the GRAMMY nominees for each GRAMMY Awards year.

Nov. 7, 2025

Nominees Announced for the 2026 GRAMMYs

Announcing the official nominees list for the 2026 GRAMMYs.

Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026

Final Round Voting

Final Round Voting determines the GRAMMY winners across all Categories revealed on GRAMMY night.

Feb. 1, 2026

2026 GRAMMY Awards

Music’s Biggest Night, recognizing excellence in the recording arts and sciences, where all GRAMMY Award winners are revealed.

Two New GRAMMY Categories Added: Best Traditional Country Album & Best Album Cover

The annual GRAMMY Awards process has also undergone several updates, including the addition of two new GRAMMY Categories:Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. These expansive and exciting changes reflect both Academy member-submitted proposals and the Recording Academy’s ongoing commitment to evolving with the ever-changing musical landscape.

Take a look back at the photos from last year’s award show:

67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gloria Estefan speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Diana Ross speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charli XCX performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, and Genesis Ali Dean are seen onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony C. Marrone (C) and members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department speak onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyonce accepts the Album of the Year for "Cowboy Carter" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Billie Eilish attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cardi B presents the Best Rap Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brittany Howard and Sheryl Crow performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii (C) accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" from Cardi B onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley, Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes and John Legend perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chappell Roan and Alicia Keys attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Trevor Noah speaks during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Legend performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "Cowboy Carter" from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chappell Roan performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charli XCX performs onstage with influencers Gabriella Wright, Harrison Patrick Smith, Richie Shazam, Gabbriette, Julia Fox, Greer Cohen, Salem Mitchell, Quen Blackwell and Alex Consani during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "Cowboy Carter" from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers present the Best Pop Vocal Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" from Cardi B onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brad Paisley performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Lopez presents the Best Latin Pop Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus presents the Record of the Year award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA presents the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Will Smith speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Die With A Smile” from SZA onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teddy Swims performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cynthia Ervio and Herbie Hancock perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira accepts the Best Latin Pop Album award for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” from Jennifer Lopez onstage onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cynthia Ervio performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jacob Collier performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raye performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raye performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus presents the Record of the Year award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)