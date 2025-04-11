Eric Dane reveals he’s been diagnosed with ALS, says he'll return to 'Euphoria'

Former Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The 52-year-old shared the health update with People, saying, "I have been diagnosed with ALS," and adding, "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord, to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person's ability to move, speak or even breathe.

There is currently no known cure for ALS but some treatments, including FDA-approved medications and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient's quality of life.

Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist for Maimonides Health, told ABC News that a person's age is considered to be one of the risk factors of ALS.

"Most people will be diagnosed somewhere between the ages of 40 and 70. And typically, the average age of diagnosis is about 55," Croll said. "There's really only two known risk factors for ALS. One is a family history of it and the other is age. So the older you are, the more likely you are to get it."

Dane, who has built a 30-year acting career, shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey's Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as "McSteamy."

More recently, the longtime actor portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria.

Dane told People that despite his diagnosis, he's continuing to work on the hit HBO show, which begins filming its third and final season on April 14.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of 'Euphoria' next week," Dane said.

But Dane, often in the spotlight, is also requesting space, telling People, "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two daughters.

Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018 but called it off in March 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.