Emily Bader, Tom Blyth star in 'People We Meet on Vacation' teaser trailer

Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex in 'People We Meet on Vacation.' (Daniel Escale/Netflix)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Pack your bags and grab your passport. The official teaser trailer for People We Meet on Vacation is here.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star in the new movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Emily Henry.

"Every summer for nearly a decade, free-spirited Poppy and buttoned-up Alex embark on a travel adventure, but after years of not speaking, one fateful trip brings them back together to confront their unspoken feelings for one another," the film's official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows snippets of Poppy and Alex exploring new destinations and finding their close friendship possibly shifting into something more. In fact, a person they meet on vacation asks them if they are in a relationship.

"Oh no, we're just friends," Poppy and Alex say simultaneously, with Poppy adding: "Platonic travel companions."

Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon also star in the new film. Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the movie from a script by Yulin Kuang.

People We Meet on Vacation arrives to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

