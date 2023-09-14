Dr. Crane is back in first trailer for the 'Frasier' reboot

Chris Haston/Paramount+

By Mary Pat Thompson

Dr. Crane is back like he never left in the first trailer for Paramount+'s reboot of Frasier.

Kelsey Grammer returns to his iconic role in this new iteration of the sitcom, which is once again filmed in front of a live studio audience.

This new series finds Frasier Crane leaving Seattle for Boston, where he'll start a brand-new chapter and attempt to have a relationship with his son, Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The first two episodes will premiere on October 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday after that. Frasier (2023) also stars Nicholas LyndhurstJess Salgueiro and Toks Olagundoye.

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will host a behind-the-scenes special covering the making of the new reboot called Frasier: Inside the Series. It will feature interviews with the cast that were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike and drops on Paramount+ on October 6, before it airs on select CBS stations the next day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!