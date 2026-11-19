'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular' will air on ABC on Monday, Nov. 30. (Chloe Rice/Disney)

The holidays are almost here, and so is Disney's traditional Holiday Spectacular.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is returning for an 11th year and will feature a star-studded lineup of musicians, performers and guests.

The TV special features holiday-themed celebrations and performances filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Dancing with the Stars judge, choreographer and performer Derek Hough will host this year's Holiday Spectacular from Disney World's Main Street, U.S.A. Abbott Elementary actor and creator Quinta Brunson will narrate portions of the special for the first time, giving audiences an inside look at how the Disney theme parks get all dressed up for the holiday season.

Disney's Holiday Spectacular lineup will feature dazzling songs and performances from aespa, Alanis Morissette, Anthony Ramos, Dancing with the Stars pros and troupe dancers, Kelly Clarkson, Madison Beer, The War and Treaty, and Warren Zeiders.

Viewers can also tune in to the Holiday Spectacular for a special look at Disney's new animated fantasy film Hexed, opening in theaters on Nov. 25, with an introduction by the movie's star Hailee Steinfeld.

Holiday Spectacular will also offer a special sneak peek of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday film, coming to theaters Dec. 18, as well as a look at some of the limited-time offerings coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will air on ABC on Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special will be available to stream from Dec. 1 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Disney+, Hulu and Disney's YouTube channel until Jan. 3, 2027.

Encore performances are also scheduled to air on Freeform on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET/PT and on Disney Channel on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

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