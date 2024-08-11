Disney planning to bring 'Frozen' musical to Disney+ and 'The Greatest Showman' to the stage

A stage adaptation of the animated phenomenon Frozen is coming to Disney+, and the acclaimed Hugh Jackman musical film The Greatest Showman is Broadway bound, Disney Theatrical Group announced as part of the annual fan expo D23.

The Greatest Showman starred Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, and became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2017. Alongside Jackman, the star-studded cast included Zac Efron as Barnum's business partner Phillip Carlyle, and Zendaya as the talented trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

The movie's musical numbers, including hits like "This Is Me" and "The Greatest Show," quickly resonated with viewers, helping the movie garner a devoted fan base and significant acclaim. The story of Barnum's rise from humble beginnings to creating the "Greatest Show on Earth" was celebrated for its message of inclusivity, perseverance and the power of imagination.

Just as the streaming service did with the everything-winning musical Hamilton, the stage version of Frozen will be headed to Disney+ in 2025.

At D23, fans were treated to a glimpse of what's to come, including a performance of "Let It Go" by Samantha Barks, who currently stars as Elsa in the London production.

The Frozen musical first opened in London's West End in 2021 after a successful run on Broadway and a North American tour.

It was recorded earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, where Barks stars alongside Laura Dawkes as Anna and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff.

The show will play its final performance on Sept. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

