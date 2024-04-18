Dickey Betts, Allman Brothers Band co-founder, dead at 80 NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 19: Recording Artist Dickey Betts at the press confrence for the Gibson Custom Southern Rock tribute 1959 Les Paul at the Gibson Guitar Factory on May 19, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR) (Rick Diamond)

Dickey Betts – singer, songwriter and guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band – has died.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts (December 12, 1943 - April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old,” a post on Betts’ official Instagram account reads.

“The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family,” the post conitnues. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide.

“At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.”

The 80-year-old had been suffering from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Ultimate Classic Rock reports.

Rolling Stone’s David Browne adds that the co-founder of “the Southern rock institution was known for ‘Ramblin’ Man,’ a countryfied guitar style all his own, and inspiring a character in ‘Almost Famous’.”

