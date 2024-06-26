Diane von Furstenberg on getting vulnerable in her new Hulu documentary

Fashion icon, feminist and activist Diane von Furstenberg's life is put on display in the new documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge.

Now available to stream on Hulu, the film finds von Furstenberg opening up about her life and career in an unprecedented way. During a global press conference held at the designer's New York City headquarters the day of the film's Tribeca Festival premiere on June 5, von Furstenberg told ABC Audio she had a bit of fear about sharing as much as she did.

“If it wasn't inspirational, I didn't want to do it,” she said. “My fear really came ... the last five weeks since I saw the movie. First I saw the movie and I laughed, but laughing for me is a defense system. And then I felt like I was at the gynecologist for 90 minutes. And then after that I freaked out a little bit. But what I feared the most is that people would say, ‘Who the f*** is she saying she is?’ [But] if it is inspirational, then it's worth it."

Ultimately, von Furstenberg said the documentary is about embracing one's vulnerability.

“It's not an aggressive statement. It’s a commitment to yourself,” von Furstenberg said. “It's owning who you are. We own our imperfection, they become our assets. We own our vulnerability, we turn it into strength.”

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.