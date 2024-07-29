'Deadpool & Wolverine' unite for record-setting $205 million box office debut

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office -- the biggest opening of 2024 so far, surpassing the recent record of $155 million recently set by Inside Out 2.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular duo, also had the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film, eclipsing the first Deadpool movie, which grossed $132 million. Deadpool 2 ranks third with $125 million.

Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine has topped $438 million.

Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the first film franchise ever to top $30 billion worldwide, according to Variety, making it the most prolific Hollywood franchise with 34 installments over 15 years.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters finished the weekend in second place, earning an estimated $35.3 million at the North American box office in its second week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $154.9 million.

Third place went to Despicable Me 3, which delivered an estimated $14.2 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week total to $290.9 million.

The aforementioned Inside Out 2 landed in fourth place, collecting an estimated $8.3 million in North America, bringing its seven-week tally to $613.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Nicholas Cage thriller Longlegs, adding an estimated $6.7 million in it's third week at the domestic box office. The film has earned $58 million, surpassing Talk to Me as the highest-grossing indie horror film in North America, per Variety.

