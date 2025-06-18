Danny DeVito is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 official trailer

The gang is back in the official trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

Rob McElhenney stars alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in the trailer for the 17th season of the series.

This time around, the gang will cross over with the cast of Abbott Elementary for brand-new hijinks in an episode told from the It's Always Sunny cast's point of view. The gang previously appeared on an episode of Abbott Elementary's fourth season.

Additionally, the trailer finds DeVito's character, Frank, starring in a season of The Golden Bachelor.

"Philadelphia: the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?" real-life The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says in the trailer.

We then see DeVito standing next to Palmer outside the Bachelor mansion as limos pull up carrying hopeful contestants vowing for Frank's heart.

"Seventeen seasons on, Ronald 'Mac' MacDonald, Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Frank Reynolds return to shamelessly shed their 'niche' label for grander aspirations," the season's official description reads. "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience."

Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres with its first two episodes July 9 on FXX. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FXX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.