The 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' 2027 tour will feature 60 shows across North America. (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road in 2027, and some familiar faces are joining the tour.

Jackson Olson, Taylor Hanson, Tyler Cameron and all five season 35 finalist couples will make special appearances in select cities on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour, co-host Julianne Hough announced Tuesday during the show's season 35 finale.

The five finalist couples are season 35 champions Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, as well as Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

The 60-show tour, presented by CoverGirl, will kick off Jan. 21 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, and travel to cities across North America before wrapping up April 11 in Duluth, Georgia.

The tour will also make its debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 5.

The professional dancer lineup includes Arnold, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.

Slater will also return as co-host of the tour.

For the first time, members of the Dancing with the Stars troupe — Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams — will also join the touring cast.

The all-new show will be directed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include La La Land and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

"Last year's Dancing with the Stars tour was record-breaking, with sold-out shows across the country and demand so strong that we added additional dates," Ryan O'Dowd, president of global productions, Los Angeles, at BBC Studios and an executive producer of Dancing with the Stars, said in an October press release announcing the tour.

"The tour gives our professional dancers an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary talent while bringing the energy and spectacle of the ballroom directly to audiences across the country," he added.

Tickets for the 2027 Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour went on sale Oct. 13.

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