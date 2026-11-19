Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning appear at a trailer launch event while debuting the new book cover for 'The Nightingale.' (Sony Pictures)

Sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning star in the teaser trailer for The Nightingale.

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of author Kristin Hannah's 2015 global bestselling book. The drama is directed by Michael Morris from a script by Dana Stevens and Ann Peacock.

The Fanning sisters take to the screen alongside each other for the first time in this film that tells "the powerful, emotional story of two sisters forced to embark on separate courageous, dangerous paths in a fight for survival and freedom during World War II," according to its official description.

Edmund Donovan, Albrecht Schuch, Shira Haas and Mark Rylance make up the rest of the film's cast.

The teaser trailer finds Elle starring as Isabelle Rossignol and Dakota taking on the role of Vianne Mauriac. They sit together describing a deadly incident that Isabelle encountered.

"I saw people killed," Isabelle says, before stating, "We have to do something."

"What could you possibly do? Stay out of trouble," Vianne says.

"You've always been good at that," Isabelle replies.

In addition to starring, both Dakota and Elle also produce the film. As does Reese Witherspoon and her company Hello Sunshine.

Hannah serves as an executive producer on the project. According to a press release, her book The Nightingale is one of the bestselling novels of our time.

The Nightingale flies into theaters everywhere on March 19, 2027.

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