D23 opens: 'Avatar 3' title, 'Zootopia' sequel news, 'Incredibles 3' announced, and more

Friday marked the opening of D23, the annual fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News. From the drop, the fan fest made headlines.

Here are just some of Friday's big reveals:

A new trailer was revealed for Moana 2, starring the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson . It opens November 27.



The title of the third installment of the global blockbuster Avatar franchise was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash. Shot alongside the smash 2022 sequel The Way of Water, it's due in theaters December 19, 2025.



Loki season 2 veteran and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will lend his voice to a snake named Gary in the sequel to 2016's billion-plus grossing Zootopia. Original cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, who was on hand at the Anaheim event, will be back as bunny cop Judy Hopps, along with her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced again by Jason Bateman, when the movie hits theaters Nov. 26, 2025.



Disney/Pixar revealed the franchise's original director -- and Ratatouille Oscar winner -- Brad Bird will be back for Incredibles 3, due in theaters in the spring of 2026. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter return, respectively, as Bob Parr and wife Helen/aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl; Sarah Vowell reprises Violet, while Dash will be voiced by Huck Milner for the threequel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise as Lucius Best/Frozone, and Bird will be back as supersuit designer Edna Mode.



Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the sequel to their beloved hit Freaky Friday will be called Freakier Friday. That hits theaters in 2025.



