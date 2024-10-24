'Cruel Intentions' series features new chapter for the cult classic: Watch trailer

Cruel Intentions, the cult classic film, is getting a new spin.

The trailer for the upcoming series, which is a new adaptation of the popular 1999 film, was released Thursday.

Like the film, the series packs a lot of drama and scandal and follows a similar plotline.

According to a press release for the series adaptation, the show "follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy."

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States," the synopsis continues.

"Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College."

The series stars a new group of actors, including Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover and Sara Silva as Cece Carroway.

The 1999 Cruel Intentions film was based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons Dangereuse, and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Cruel Intentions will arrive on Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

