Critics Choice Awards 2026: 'Sinners' leads nominations with 17

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

"We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026," Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business."

This year's award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.