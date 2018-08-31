Listen To Win Your Tickets

Now Playing
Posted: August 31, 2018

Listen ALL THIS WEEK at 6AM, 10AM, 3PM and 8PM for your chance to WIN tickets to the incredible, world renown, South African Theater Sensation, The 2018 Africa Umoja Tour! September 26th – October 7th at the Miramar Cultural Center.

HOT 105 has the MOST FREE TICKETS! For more chances to WIN, download our FREE HOT 105 App to register! 

Brought to you by The Miramar Cultural Arts Center and Today’s R&B and Old School, HOT 105!

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

 

