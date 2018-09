Listen for your chance to be our 10th caller for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Off-Color Comedy Tour featuring Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier and Tommy Davidson on Saturday, October 6th at the Hard Rock Event Center.

For more chances to WIN download the FREE HOT 105 App and register to win.

Brought to you by The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Today’s R&B and Old School, HOT 105!