HOT 105 Has The MOST Free Tickets

HOT 105! Today’s R&B and Old School has your chance to WIN tickets to The Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest on Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Listen ALL THIS WEEK at 7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 3PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8 AND 10PM for your chance to WIN

LINE UP:

TEDDY RILEY & FRIENDS FT. BLACKSTREET

WITH TEDDY RILEY & DAVE HOLLISTER + BOBBY BROWN & DOUG E FRESH

LIONEL RICHIE

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS EN VOGUE & JAGGED EDGE

STEPHANIE MILLS | THE O’JAYS

BRANDY

JITG ALL-STARS FT. NELSON RANGELL, CHIELI MINUCCI, GERALD VEASLEY & MAYSA | TYE TIBBETT | BLACK VIOLIN

HOSTED BY RICKEY SMILEY

*ARTISTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE